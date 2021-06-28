Izzy True – “Big Natural”

Izzy True are releasing their latest album, Our Beautiful Baby World, at the end of this week. We’ve heard “New Fruit” and “You’re Mad At Me” from it already and today we’re getting one last single, “Big Natural,” whose pulsing horn squawk competes with a dreamy anguish that all bursts into chaos by the end. “Baby wants to know where you are/ Baby knows that you can’t be far,” Izzy Reidy intones on it. “What baby wants is an answer/ My baby is a cancer.” Listen below.

Our Beautiful Baby World is out 7/2 via Don Giovanni.