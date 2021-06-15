Izzy True – “You’re Mad At Me”

By James Rettig

Izzy True – “You’re Mad At Me”

Izzy True are releasing a new album, Our Beautiful Baby World, in a couple weeks. It’s the follow-up to 2018’s Sad Bad and the band, who started out in Ithaca and are now based in Chicago, announced it with “New Fruit” last month. That one built into a magnificent knot of fuzzy guitars by the end and their second single pulls off a similar trick, the downbeat and vulnerable track cresting in an intense moment as bandleader Izzy Reidy tries to search for answers after an emotional blow. “You’re mad at me,” they sing. “I’d drop everything to come and see why you’re mad at me.” Listen below.

Our Beautiful Baby World is out 7/2 via Don Giovanni.

