alexalone – “Eavesdropper”

alexalone, the gloomy Austin rock band fronted by Alex Peterson, announced their debut album, ALEXALONEWORLD, last month with lead single “Ruins.” Today, they’re back with a new one called “Eavesdropper,” an immersive extended jam that the band recorded while making their debut album. It’s filled with muddy guitars and some well-placed histrionics and a whole lot of billowing atmosphere. “This song is a cover of my old band, and it’s so fun to see it reinterpreted through this group of people,” Peterson explained in a statement, continuing:

Since we didn’t know if we’d be able to play shows when the album came out, it seemed like a fun idea to do a live version of ‘Eavesdropper’ so folks could see what our band sounds like live. Working with Brittany Reeber (the director) and crew was a dream, and Lazy Bones Audio in Silsbee, TX was the most comfortable / best sounding place to go which made things very easy for us. It was great to get out of town after a year in one place.

Listen below.

TOUR DATES (w/ Lomelda):

01/08 Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar

01/09 San Diego, CA @ The Casbah

01/10 Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room

01/11 Oakland, CA @ Starline Social Club

01/13 Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios

01/14 Seattle, WA @ Barboza

01/15 Vancouver, BC @ Biltmore Cabaret

01/16 Spokane, WA @ Lucky You Lounge

01/19 Minneapolis, MN @ 7th St. Entry

01/20 Chicago, IL @ TBD

01/21 Detroit, MI @ The Sanctuary

01/22 Toronto, ON @ The Drake Underground

01/23 Montréal, QC @ Bar Le Ritz

01/24 Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair

01/27 Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere

01/28 Philadelphia, PA @ The Foundry

01/29 Washington, DC @ DC9

01/31 Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle Back Room

02/01 Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade Purgatory

02/02 New Orleans, LA @ Gasa Gasa

02/04 Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

ALEXALONEWORLD is out 8/13 via Polyvinyl. Pre-order it