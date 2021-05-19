alexalone – “Ruins”

alexalone is an Austin band fronted by Alex Peterson, who has played in Hovvdy and Lomelda’s live bands and will play with the latter when they go out on tour with them next year. The project has a couple stray recordings up on Bandcamp but today they’re announcing their first full-length album, ALEXALONEWORLD, which will come out in August.

Lead single “Ruins” is a foreboding six-minute glower that builds up into a giant wail of guitars and feedback by the end. “It’s okay if it’s hard/ What do I want?/ Can I be upfront?/ It’s way too much,” Peterson mumbles throughout. The band members created the “Ruins” music video in RPG Maker. I messed around with RPG Maker in middle school and none of my shit looked this cool! Watch and listen below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Electric Sickness”

02 “Where In The World”

03 “Unpacking My Feelings”

04 “Can’t Sleep”

05 “Let It Go”

06 “Black Rainbow”

07 “Ruins”

08 “Eavesdropper”

TOUR DATES (w/ Lomelda):

01/08 Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar

01/09 San Diego, CA @ The Casbah

01/10 Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room

01/11 Oakland, CA @ Starline Social Club

01/13 Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios

01/14 Seattle, WA @ Barboza

01/15 Vancouver, BC @ Biltmore Cabaret

01/16 Spokane, WA @ Lucky You Lounge

01/19 Minneapolis, MN @ 7th St. Entry

01/20 Chicago, IL @ TBD

01/21 Detroit, MI @ The Sanctuary

01/22 Toronto, ON @ The Drake Underground

01/23 Montréal, QC @ Bar Le Ritz

01/24 Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair

01/27 Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere

01/28 Philadelphia, PA @ The Foundry

01/29 Washington, DC @ DC9

01/31 Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle Back Room

02/01 Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade Purgatory

02/02 New Orleans, LA @ Gasa Gasa

02/04 Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

ALEXALONEWORLD is out 8/13 via Polyvinyl.