alexalone – “Ruins”
alexalone is an Austin band fronted by Alex Peterson, who has played in Hovvdy and Lomelda’s live bands and will play with the latter when they go out on tour with them next year. The project has a couple stray recordings up on Bandcamp but today they’re announcing their first full-length album, ALEXALONEWORLD, which will come out in August.
Lead single “Ruins” is a foreboding six-minute glower that builds up into a giant wail of guitars and feedback by the end. “It’s okay if it’s hard/ What do I want?/ Can I be upfront?/ It’s way too much,” Peterson mumbles throughout. The band members created the “Ruins” music video in RPG Maker. I messed around with RPG Maker in middle school and none of my shit looked this cool! Watch and listen below.
TRACKLIST:
01 “Electric Sickness”
02 “Where In The World”
03 “Unpacking My Feelings”
04 “Can’t Sleep”
05 “Let It Go”
06 “Black Rainbow”
07 “Ruins”
08 “Eavesdropper”
TOUR DATES (w/ Lomelda):
01/08 Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar
01/09 San Diego, CA @ The Casbah
01/10 Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room
01/11 Oakland, CA @ Starline Social Club
01/13 Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios
01/14 Seattle, WA @ Barboza
01/15 Vancouver, BC @ Biltmore Cabaret
01/16 Spokane, WA @ Lucky You Lounge
01/19 Minneapolis, MN @ 7th St. Entry
01/20 Chicago, IL @ TBD
01/21 Detroit, MI @ The Sanctuary
01/22 Toronto, ON @ The Drake Underground
01/23 Montréal, QC @ Bar Le Ritz
01/24 Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair
01/27 Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere
01/28 Philadelphia, PA @ The Foundry
01/29 Washington, DC @ DC9
01/31 Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle Back Room
02/01 Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade Purgatory
02/02 New Orleans, LA @ Gasa Gasa
02/04 Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
ALEXALONEWORLD is out 8/13 via Polyvinyl.