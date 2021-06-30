Magdalena Bay – “Chaeri”

The Los Angeles pop duo Magdalena Bay has built up something of a cult following over the last couple years with a string of mixes and singles, the most fully-formed of which came in the form of 2020’s A Little Rhythm And A Wicked Feeling EP. Today, they’re announcing their debut full-length, Mercurial World, which will be out in October. “We spend all of our time together, and in some ways Mercurial World is about that particular sense of madness in containment,” Matthew Lewin, one half of the duo, said in a press release. “We live together and make art together; this immerses you in our creative, insular universe.”

Lead single “Chaeri” has echoes of Grimes, early ’00s pop balladry, and shadowy club music. It’s an impressive genre smear, pulled together by a desperate hook: “Chaeri, please/ You’re killing me,” Mica Tenenbaum sings. “It’s only that bad if you tell yourself you’ll never get out of bed.” Watch a video for the track below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “The End”

02 “Mercurial World”

03 “Dawning Of The Season”

04 “Secrets (Your Fire)”

05 “You Lose!”

06 “Something For 2”

07 “Chaeri”

08 “Halfway”

09 “Hysterical Us”

10 “Prophecy”

11 “Follow The Leader”

12 “Domino”

13 “Dreamcatching”

14 “The Beginning”

TOUR DATES:

10/08 Los Angeles, CA @ El Cid ^

10/12 Boston, MA @ The Sinclair *

10/13 Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere (Zone One) ^

10/14 Philadelphia, PA @ First Unitarian Church *

10/15 Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg * (SOLD OUT)

10/16 Washington DC @ Songbyrd * (SOLD OUT)

10/17 Charlottesville, VA @ The Southern *

10/19 Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle – Back Room * (SOLD OUT)

10/20 Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade – Purgatory * (SOLD OUT)

10/24 New Orleans, LA @ Gasa Gasa #

10/27 Dallas, TX @ Deep Ellum Art Company #

10/28 Houston, TX @ The Satellite #

10/29 Austin, TX @ LEVITATION @ Empire #

10/30 El Paso, TX @ The Lowbrow Palace #

11/01 Tucson, AZ @ Club Congress #

11/02 San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar #

11/10 Berkeley, CA @ Cornerstone #

^ Headlining shows

* w/ George Clanton and Vitesse X

# w/ George Clanton and Negative Gemini (DJ Set)

Mercurial World is out 10/8 via Luminelle Recordings.