Section H8 – “Streetsweeper” (Feat. Tim Armstrong)

Last month, the LA hardcore band Section H8 announced their debut album album Welcome To The Nightmare. At the time, they also shared a pseudo-title-track called “Nightmare.” Today, they’re back with another one. It’s called “Streetsweeper” and it features them collaborating with none other than Rancid’s Tim Armstrong.

Section H8’s frontman Mexi said: “It was an honor & a privilege to work on ‘Streetsweeper’ with Tim Armstrong, who’s both a friend and a huge inspiration to this band and to myself as a lyricist.” Armstrong added, “Section H8 are an incredible new band. I love them! When they asked me to collaborate on their new record I didn’t hesitate. Yes! At times, they harken back to the rawness of 1980s Agnostic Front Cause For Alarm era hardcore, while at the same time documenting what’s around them in 2021.”

Check it out below.

<a href="https://flatspotrecords.bandcamp.com/album/fsr56-welcome-to-the-nightmare">FSR56 – Welcome To The Nightmare by Section H8</a>

Welcome To The Nightmare is out 7/30 on Flatspot Records. Pre-order it here.