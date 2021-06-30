Section H8 – “Streetsweeper” (Feat. Tim Armstrong)

Ruben Preciado

New Music June 30, 2021 9:11 AM By Ryan Leas

Last month, the LA hardcore band Section H8 announced their debut album album Welcome To The Nightmare. At the time, they also shared a pseudo-title-track called “Nightmare.” Today, they’re back with another one. It’s called “Streetsweeper” and it features them collaborating with none other than Rancid’s Tim Armstrong.

Section H8’s frontman Mexi said: “It was an honor & a privilege to work on ‘Streetsweeper’ with Tim Armstrong, who’s both a friend and a huge inspiration to this band and to myself as a lyricist.” Armstrong added, “Section H8 are an incredible new band. I love them! When they asked me to collaborate on their new record I didn’t hesitate. Yes! At times, they harken back to the rawness of 1980s Agnostic Front Cause For Alarm era hardcore, while at the same time documenting what’s around them in 2021.”

Check it out below.

Welcome To The Nightmare is out 7/30 on Flatspot Records. Pre-order it here.

