Section H8 – “Nightmare”

Last month, the Los Angeles hardcore band Section H8, along with a few other bands, played a massive guerrilla punk show under an LA overpass. Thousands of people showed up. The videos from the show are just insane: Bonfires, fireworks, police-helicopter spotlights, multiple circle pits going at once. It looks fucking insane, like a scene from Escape From LA or something. The show ended with cops shooting rubber bullets into the moshpit, and that honestly seems like the only way it could’ve ended. (Fuck those cops, though.)

Before that show, Section H8 had only released a couple of promising EPs. Now, they look something like folk heroes. Today, Section H8 announce their impending full-length Welcome To The Nightmare. The band recorded Welcome To The Nightmare with Taylor Young, the man who has produced all the most berserk hardcore records of 2021. Rancid’s Tim Armstrong shows up on one song, which is obviously awesome.

Section H8 just dropped the video for the sort-of title track “Nightmare,” a bloody-eyed ripper with a breakdown moment that makes me feel like I could F5 a buffalo. Naturally, the video is full of footage of that guerrilla show, and it looks fucking amazing. Frontman Mexi says, “The ‘Nightmare’ video is the visual embodiment of what Los Angeles punk and hardcore is all about. No rules, no laws, no bullshit. Just chaos. It shows you that the movement will continue to thrive even as the city rots. This is LA.” Check it out below.

Welcome To The Nightmare is out 7/30 on Flatspot Records. Pre-order it here.