Section H8 – “Nightmare”

New Music June 16, 2021 11:45 AM By Tom Breihan

Section H8 – “Nightmare”

New Music June 16, 2021 11:45 AM By Tom Breihan

Last month, the Los Angeles hardcore band Section H8, along with a few other bands, played a massive guerrilla punk show under an LA overpass. Thousands of people showed up. The videos from the show are just insane: Bonfires, fireworks, police-helicopter spotlights, multiple circle pits going at once. It looks fucking insane, like a scene from Escape From LA or something. The show ended with cops shooting rubber bullets into the moshpit, and that honestly seems like the only way it could’ve ended. (Fuck those cops, though.)

Before that show, Section H8 had only released a couple of promising EPs. Now, they look something like folk heroes. Today, Section H8 announce their impending full-length Welcome To The Nightmare. The band recorded Welcome To The Nightmare with Taylor Young, the man who has produced all the most berserk hardcore records of 2021. Rancid’s Tim Armstrong shows up on one song, which is obviously awesome.

Section H8 just dropped the video for the sort-of title track “Nightmare,” a bloody-eyed ripper with a breakdown moment that makes me feel like I could F5 a buffalo. Naturally, the video is full of footage of that guerrilla show, and it looks fucking amazing. Frontman Mexi says, “The ‘Nightmare’ video is the visual embodiment of what Los Angeles punk and hardcore is all about. No rules, no laws, no bullshit. Just chaos. It shows you that the movement will continue to thrive even as the city rots. This is LA.” Check it out below.

Welcome To The Nightmare is out 7/30 on Flatspot Records. Pre-order it here.

Tom Breihan Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Chicago’s “Look Away”

    2 days ago

    The Number Ones: Poison’s “Every Rose Has Its Thorn”

    5 hours ago

    Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

    5 days ago

    Slayyyter’s Normcore Hyperpop

    2 days ago

    Album Of The Week: Backxwash I Lie Here Buried With My Rings And My Dresses

    1 day ago

    more from New Music

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest