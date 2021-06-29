The Weeknd Is Producing And Starring In His Own HBO Drama

The Weeknd, who has plenty of seedy cinematic grandeur in his career already, is now going all-in. Abel Tesfaye has announced he’s producing and starring in a new drama in development at HBO, titled The Idol. He created it with Sam Levinson, the creator of Euphoria, and they also teamed with Reza Fahim, Tesfaye’s producing partner and a former nightlife entrepreneur. Mary Laws, who has written for Succession and Preacher, will craft the story of The Idol, while Joseph Epstein will serve as showrunner.

Not much was revealed about the show quite yet, but the description reads: “A female pop singer starts a romance with an enigmatic LA club owner who is the leader of a secret cult.” That definitely seems like something that fits into the Weeknd’s universe! In fact, it sounds like a Weeknd song already. We’ll see how it all goes, but after After Hours and songs like “Blinding Lights,” you could already imagine Tesfaye’s own version of a Drive-esque world of psychedelic, gritty LA noir.