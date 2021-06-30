Alexis Taylor – “Dying In Heaven”

Hot Chip frontman Alexis Taylor is back with new solo material. (Taylor is not to be confused with Daughters frontman Alexis Marshall, who also released new solo material today.) Today, he announced his sixth album Silence, and released the old-timey, forlorn lead single “Dying In Heaven” with a dramatic music video directed in the desert by Brian DeRan. It has a spiritual aura to it, and the record itself grapples with elements of spirituality such as transcendence and meditation.

“I’m not religious myself,” Taylor said about the album, “but the songs which deal with the idea of gospel music or religion, look at it from a distance (rather like the shaky hand-held lens through which we follow the action in Pasolini’s Gospel According To Matthew) and try to uncover its influence on music and on people in desperate circumstances.”

Watch the video for “Dying In Heaven” and check out the album checklist below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Dying in Heaven”

02 “Death of Silence”

03 “House of the Truth”

04 “Violence”

05 “Strange Strings”

06 “Thylacine”

07 “I Look To Heaven”

08 “Melting Away”

09 “Consequences”

10 “You’ve Changed Your Life”

11 “Silence”

12 “Wollongong Waves”

Silence is out 9/17 via AWAL.