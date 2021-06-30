Alexis Marshall – “Open Mouth”

New Music June 30, 2021 11:31 AM By James Rettig

Alexis Marshall, leader of the rock band Daughters, is releasing his debut solo album, House Of Lull . House Of When, next month. We’ve heard “Houses In The Abyss” from it already and today Marshall is sharing another track called “Open Mouth,” which is feverish and discordant and creaky. “Has the rapture come? Has the Tuesday morning come?” Marshall growls on it. “Celebrity in rounds spit circles into psalms/ Graze. For a way to want their wants, they wait.” Listen below.

House Of Lull . House Of When is out 7/23 via Sargent House.

