Alexis Marshall – “Hounds In The Abyss”

In 2002, Alexis Marshall started leading the Providence band Daughters, which started out as a grindcore/powerviolence kind of thing. Except for a temporary-breakup hiatus that lasted a few years, Marshall has continued to lead Daughters ever since, and he’s taken the band from its chaotic, abrasive early sound to a form of pounding, industrial noise-rock that’s abrasive in other ways. Today, Marshall announces that he’ll release his first-ever solo album next month.

Marshall’s LP is called House Of Lull . House Of When, and he recorded it in Providence with producer Seth Manchester, who’s produced albums for people like Battles and the Body and the Hotelier and who also did Daughters’ last album, 2018’s You Won’t Get What You Want. Marshall’s Daughters bandmate Jon Syverson made contributions, as did Young Widows’ Evan Patterson and Kristin Hayter, better known as Lingua Ignota.

Marshall has shared first single “Hounds In The Abyss,” a squalling and pounding six-minute freakout of a track. Over churning drones and grinding drums, Marshall barks out paranoid accusations. In the video, which Jeremy W. directed, we see Marshall in an all-white room — first alone, then with some people who would probably rather not be there. Below, check out the video and the album’s tracklist.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Drink From The Oceans . Nothing Can Harm You”

02 “Hounds In The Abyss”

03 “It Just Doesn’t Feel Good Anymore”

04 “Youth As Religion .”

05 “Religion As Leader”

06 “No Truth In The Body”

07 “Open Mouth”

08 “They Can Lie There Forever”

09 “Night Coming”

House Of Lull . House Of When is out 7/23 on Sargent House.