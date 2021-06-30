Big Red Machine – “The Ghost Of Cincinnati”

New Music June 30, 2021 10:19 AM By James Rettig

Big Red Machine – “The Ghost Of Cincinnati”

New Music June 30, 2021 10:19 AM By James Rettig

Yesterday, Aaron Dessner and Justin Vernon announced their sophomore album as Big Red Machine, How Long Do You Think It’s Gonna Last, which has a stacked guest list with appearances from Taylor Swift, Sharon Van Etten, Robin Pecknold, and many more. They introduced the project with “Latter Days,” which featured Bonny Light Horseman’s Anaïs Mitchell, and they’re already back with another song from the album.

“The Ghost Of Cincinnati” is a Dessner-only affair. As he explained in an Instagram post, the song was inspired by a screenplay called Dandelion written by filmmaker Nicole Riegel, a project that Aaron is involved with alongside his brother Bryce.

“It’s about someone who feels like a ghost, stalking the streets of their hometown, interrogating the past and contemplating their fate – something I can deeply relate to,” Dessner wrote. “I imagine this could be a little bit about myself, or friends I’ve lost or someone who has overextended and overspent themselves to a point where they’ve lost everything, empty and hollow like a ghost.”

Listen below.

How Long Do You Think It’s Gonna Last? is out 8/27 on Jagjaguwar/37d03d. Pre-order it here.

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Debbie Gibson’s “Lost In Your Eyes”

    2 days ago

    The Number Ones: Mike + The Mechanics’ “The Living Years”

    9 hours ago

    Halsey’s New Album Is Produced By Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross

    2 days ago

    Everything Ed Sheeran’s Been Up To Between His Soulless Collab Album And His Hideous New Video

    2 days ago

    Courtney Love Calls Out Olivia Rodrigo For Prom-Themed Photo, Demands Flowers

    4 days ago

    more from New Music

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest