Black Dice – “White Sugar”

Black Dice have announced their first new album in almost a decade, Mod Prig Sic, which will be out in October. Outside of a two-track EP and an Avalanches remix a couple months back, the experimental crew has been pretty quiet since the release of their last full-length album, Mr. Impossible, in 2012. Their new album will be the debut release for former DFA label head Jonathan Galkin’s new label FourFour Records. Lead single “White Sugar” is squelching and chaotic. Check it out below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Bad Bet”

02 “Tuned Out”

03 “Swinging”

04 “Scramblehead”

04 “White Sugar”

05 “Plasma”

06 “Big Chip”

07 “All The Way

08 “Scramblehead II”

09 “Jocko”

10 “Downward Arrow”

11 “Scramblehead III”

Mod Prog Sic is out 10/1 via FourFour Records.