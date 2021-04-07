The Avalanches Announce Since I Left You Deluxe Reissue Feat. Unreleased Remixes From MF Doom, Black Dice, & More

News April 7, 2021 6:45 PM By Peter Helman

The Avalanches’ classic debut album Since I Left You — which was, up until 2016, also their only album — turned 20 in November. And now, to commemorate the anniversary, the Australian production crew has announced a new deluxe edition of the LP featuring unreleased remixes from the late MF Doom, Black Dice, Leon Vynehall, Sinkane, Carl Craig, and more. A few of the remixes, like Stereolab’s and Cornelius’, have already been available. Listen to a new version of the record’s title track from De La Soul/Dan The Automator collaborator Prince Paul and check out the deluxe edition’s full tracklist below.

TRACKLIST:
PART 1
01 “Since I Left You”
02 “Stay Another Season”
03 “Radio”
04 “Two Hearts In 3/4 Time”
05 “Avalanche Rock”
06 “Flight Tonight”
07 “Close To You”
08 “Diners Only”
09 “A Different Feeling”
10 “Electricity”
11 “Tonight May Have To Last Me All My Life”
12 “Pablo’s Cruise”
13 “Frontier Psychiatrist”
14 “Etoh”
15 “Summer Crane”
16 “Little Journey”
17 “Live At Dominoes”
18 “Extra Kings”

PART 2
01 “Since I Left You (Cornelius Remix)”
02 “Tonight May Have To Last Me All My Life (Edan Remix)”
03 “Frontier Psychiatrist (Mario Caldato Jr’s 85% Remix)”
04 “Close To You (Sun Araw Remix)”
05 “Since I Left You (Stereolab Remix)”
06 “Flight Tonight (Canyons Travel Agent Dub)”
07 “Radio (Sinkane Remix)”
08 “Since I Left You (Prince Paul Remix)”
09 “Electricity (Harvey’s Nightclub Re-Edit)”
10 “Summer Crane (Black Dice Remix)”
11 “Extra Kings (Deakin Remix)”
12 “Tonight May Have To Last Me All My Life (MF DOOM Remix)”
13 “Tonight May Have To Last Me All My Life (Dragged By Leon Vynehall)”
14 “A Different Feeling (Carl Craig’s Paperclip People Remix)”
15 “Thank You Caroline (Original Avalanches Demo Tape)”

Since I Left You (20th Anniversary Deluxe Edition) is out 6/4 on Astralwerks. Pre-order it here.

