Woods – “Nickels And Dimes”

Beloved psych-folk institution Woods released their latest album Strange To Explain last year. And next month, they’re revisiting it More Strange, a deluxe edition including five new bonus tracks: outtakes “Daylight Push” and “Sun Jammer,” an alternate version of album cut “Be There Still,” and two new singles. One of those is “Waiting Around For A New Me,” which we heard last month. And the second, out today, is “Nickels And Dimes.”

“It’s kind of my way of asking if anyone is still listening,” frontman Jeremy Earl says of the track. “It gets hard to tell if you are being heard with all of the digital noise out there. With no shows for almost 2 years it’s even more difficult. I miss seeing people’s reactions to our music. I miss talking to people after our shows. So this song hits especially hard for me right now. Is anybody out there?”

Listen to “Nickels And Dimes” below.

More Strange is out 7/23 on Woodsist. Pre-order it here.