Woods – “Nickels And Dimes”

New Music July 1, 2021 10:48 AM By Peter Helman

Woods – “Nickels And Dimes”

New Music July 1, 2021 10:48 AM By Peter Helman

Beloved psych-folk institution Woods released their latest album Strange To Explain last year. And next month, they’re revisiting it More Strange, a deluxe edition including five new bonus tracks: outtakes “Daylight Push” and “Sun Jammer,” an alternate version of album cut “Be There Still,” and two new singles. One of those is “Waiting Around For A New Me,” which we heard last month. And the second, out today, is “Nickels And Dimes.”

“It’s kind of my way of asking if anyone is still listening,” frontman Jeremy Earl says of the track. “It gets hard to tell if you are being heard with all of the digital noise out there. With no shows for almost 2 years it’s even more difficult. I miss seeing people’s reactions to our music. I miss talking to people after our shows. So this song hits especially hard for me right now. Is anybody out there?”

Listen to “Nickels And Dimes” below.

More Strange is out 7/23 on Woodsist. Pre-order it here.

Peter Helman Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Mike + The Mechanics’ “The Living Years”

    1 day ago

    The Number Ones: Debbie Gibson’s “Lost In Your Eyes”

    3 days ago

    Halsey’s New Album Is Produced By Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross

    3 days ago

    Everything Ed Sheeran’s Been Up To Between His Soulless Collab Album And His Hideous New Video

    3 days ago

    Courtney Love Calls Out Olivia Rodrigo For Prom-Themed Photo, Demands Flowers

    5 days ago

    more from New Music

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest