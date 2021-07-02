Mac Miller’s Brother On Machine Gun Kelly’s Role As A Troubled Rapper In Good News: “Fuck You.”

Rich Fury/Getty Images for dcp

News July 2, 2021 9:52 AM By Chris DeVille

Mac Miller’s Brother On Machine Gun Kelly’s Role As A Troubled Rapper In Good News: “Fuck You.”

Rich Fury/Getty Images for dcp

News July 2, 2021 9:52 AM By Chris DeVille

Colson Baker, aka rapper-turned-punk-rocker Machine Gun Kelly, also has a burgeoning acting career. Sometimes that has involved portraying musicians, as when he played Tommy Lee in the Mötley Crüe movie The Dirt, or music-adjacent figures like a backstage barista on Cameron Crowe’s short-lived Showtime series Roadies. For his next such role, he’ll play a troubled rapper living out his last days in Tim Sutton’s Good News.

Although the movie is fiction, Deadline reports that MGK’s character is based on the lives of several rappers who’ve died in recent years including Mac Miller, Lil Peep, Pop Smoke, and Juice WRLD. (Since the other three died from drug overdoses, I’m not sure how Pop Smoke’s murder fits into this narrative, but I guess we’ll see.) The film is named after Mac Miller’s first posthumous single, and Miller’s brother isn’t happy about it.

Related

Mac Miller Deserved Better

As Hot New Hip Hop points out, Miller McCormick, Mac Miller’s brother, condemned MGK and the rest of the Good News team in an Instagram story: “Fuck you, fuck your movie, at least change the title.” (If you’re confused about the names here, Mac Miller’s real name was Malcolm McCormick, so yeah, he incorporated his brother’s name into his stage name.) Your move, movie folks!

UPDATE: In a statement to E! News, production company Rivulet Media say they’ll change the movie’s title:

Our film is about a fictional musician on the rise with a troubled life. It’s not in any way a biopic or based on any artist’s true life. We realize the title, which was intended as an homage to Mac Miller, and other artists gone too soon, feels disrespectful. We’ve heard from many people on social media who have found offense with the title so, without hesitation, we will change it.

In other Mac Miller news, an unreleased verse by the late rapper appeared on yesterday’s dvsn and Ty Dolla $ign single “I Believed It.” See Miller McCormick’s Instagram story below.

Chris DeVille Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Mike + The Mechanics’ “The Living Years”

    2 days ago

    The Number Ones: Debbie Gibson’s “Lost In Your Eyes”

    4 days ago

    The Number Ones: The Bangles’ “Eternal Flame”

    5 hours ago

    Halsey’s New Album Is Produced By Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross

    4 days ago

    Everything Ed Sheeran’s Been Up To Between His Soulless Collab Album And His Hideous New Video

    4 days ago

    more from News

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest