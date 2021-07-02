Mac Miller’s Brother On Machine Gun Kelly’s Role As A Troubled Rapper In Good News: “Fuck You.”
Colson Baker, aka rapper-turned-punk-rocker Machine Gun Kelly, also has a burgeoning acting career. Sometimes that has involved portraying musicians, as when he played Tommy Lee in the Mötley Crüe movie The Dirt, or music-adjacent figures like a backstage barista on Cameron Crowe’s short-lived Showtime series Roadies. For his next such role, he’ll play a troubled rapper living out his last days in Tim Sutton’s Good News.
Although the movie is fiction, Deadline reports that MGK’s character is based on the lives of several rappers who’ve died in recent years including Mac Miller, Lil Peep, Pop Smoke, and Juice WRLD. (Since the other three died from drug overdoses, I’m not sure how Pop Smoke’s murder fits into this narrative, but I guess we’ll see.) The film is named after Mac Miller’s first posthumous single, and Miller’s brother isn’t happy about it.
As Hot New Hip Hop points out, Miller McCormick, Mac Miller’s brother, condemned MGK and the rest of the Good News team in an Instagram story: “Fuck you, fuck your movie, at least change the title.” (If you’re confused about the names here, Mac Miller’s real name was Malcolm McCormick, so yeah, he incorporated his brother’s name into his stage name.) Your move, movie folks!
UPDATE: In a statement to E! News, production company Rivulet Media say they’ll change the movie’s title:
Our film is about a fictional musician on the rise with a troubled life. It’s not in any way a biopic or based on any artist’s true life. We realize the title, which was intended as an homage to Mac Miller, and other artists gone too soon, feels disrespectful. We’ve heard from many people on social media who have found offense with the title so, without hesitation, we will change it.
In other Mac Miller news, an unreleased verse by the late rapper appeared on yesterday’s dvsn and Ty Dolla $ign single “I Believed It.” See Miller McCormick’s Instagram story below.