Colson Baker, aka rapper-turned-punk-rocker Machine Gun Kelly, also has a burgeoning acting career. Sometimes that has involved portraying musicians, as when he played Tommy Lee in the Mötley Crüe movie The Dirt, or music-adjacent figures like a backstage barista on Cameron Crowe’s short-lived Showtime series Roadies. For his next such role, he’ll play a troubled rapper living out his last days in Tim Sutton’s Good News.

Although the movie is fiction, Deadline reports that MGK’s character is based on the lives of several rappers who’ve died in recent years including Mac Miller, Lil Peep, Pop Smoke, and Juice WRLD. (Since the other three died from drug overdoses, I’m not sure how Pop Smoke’s murder fits into this narrative, but I guess we’ll see.) The film is named after Mac Miller’s first posthumous single, and Miller’s brother isn’t happy about it.