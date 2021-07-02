Watch Jeff Tweedy Cover Japanese Breakfast’s “Kokomo, IN”

Wilco’s Jeff Tweedy has covered “Kokomo, IN,” a track from Japanese Breakfast’s recent album Jubilee, on his Instagram Live performance series The Tweedy Show. Japanese Breakfast’s Michelle Zauner reposted the clip on her Instagram, writing:

Words can’t begin to express how mind blowing it is to discover this vid of Jeff Tweedy covering Kokomo, IN. Wilco has been such a huge influence on my music for so many years. The arrangement of Jesus, etc was the elegant perfection we strived for when we were recording Kokomo. The narrative arc of Posing For Cars and my need to solo for three mins was directly inspired by At Least That’s What You Said. I freaking walked off the aisle to She’s A Jar.

I just can’t even handle it and had to share. Fuck.