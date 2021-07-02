Watch Jeff Tweedy Cover Japanese Breakfast’s “Kokomo, IN”

News July 2, 2021 1:16 PM By Peter Helman

Watch Jeff Tweedy Cover Japanese Breakfast’s “Kokomo, IN”

News July 2, 2021 1:16 PM By Peter Helman

Wilco’s Jeff Tweedy has covered “Kokomo, IN,” a track from Japanese Breakfast’s recent album Jubilee, on his Instagram Live performance series The Tweedy Show. Japanese Breakfast’s Michelle Zauner reposted the clip on her Instagram, writing:

Words can’t begin to express how mind blowing it is to discover this vid of Jeff Tweedy covering Kokomo, IN. Wilco has been such a huge influence on my music for so many years. The arrangement of Jesus, etc was the elegant perfection we strived for when we were recording Kokomo. The narrative arc of Posing For Cars and my need to solo for three mins was directly inspired by At Least That’s What You Said. I freaking walked off the aisle to She’s A Jar.

I just can’t even handle it and had to share. Fuck.

Watch and listen below.

Peter Helman Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Mike + The Mechanics’ “The Living Years”

    3 days ago

    The Number Ones: Debbie Gibson’s “Lost In Your Eyes”

    5 days ago

    The Number Ones: The Bangles’ “Eternal Flame”

    17 hours ago

    Halsey’s New Album Is Produced By Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross

    5 days ago

    Everything Ed Sheeran’s Been Up To Between His Soulless Collab Album And His Hideous New Video

    4 days ago

    more from News

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest