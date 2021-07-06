Microphones Announce First Tour In 18 Years

After years performing as Mount Eerie, Phil Elverum has revived his old Microphones moniker in recent times. In 2019, he played the first Microphones show since 2003. Last year, he returned with Microphones In 2020, an ambitious album that was also one of the best of 2020. And now, he’s announced that the Microphones will tour for the first time in 18 years.

Elverum’s taking the project on the road in the early months of 2022. Here’s what he had to say about it:

We, the band called “the Microphones,” are planning to go on a tour playing concerts in some North American towns for a few weeks in the spring of 2022. This will be the first “Microphones” tour in 18 years, but as listeners to our last record (Microphones In 2020) will have hopefully heard, this doesn’t mean much. This has always been a project steering toward present-moment raw wound engagement, disappointing the nostalgics, splashing into the unfamiliar. It’s not a reunion (nothing to reunite) and it’s not commemorative. It’s a living thing. We’re playing our one long song, F#m and D for a super long time, and inviting everyone to come get thumped by it. Who knows what else will happen?

Tickets go onsale Friday morning. Here are the dates:

02/17 – Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy & Harriets *

02/18 – Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room *

02/26 – Portland, OR @ Polaris Hall *

02/28 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre *

03/01 – Minneapolis, MN @ Cedar Cultural Center #

03/02 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall #

03/03 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Wealthy Theatre#

03/04 – Toronto, ON @ Great Hall #

03/05 – Montréal, QC @ La Sala Rossa #

03/06 – Portland, ME @ Space #

03/07 – Somerville, MA @ Somerville Theatre #

03/08 – Brooklyn, NY @ St. Ann & the Holy Trinity Church

03/09 – Philadelphia, PA @ First Unitarian Sanctuary #

03/10 – Washington, DC @ Miracle Theatre #

* = Ragana supporting

# = Emily Sprague supporting