In May we learned Hulu is launching McCartney 3,2,1, an original six-part series in which Rick Rubin interviews Paul McCartney about his life in music. Today that series has an official trailer ahead of its release to the streaming platform next week. Shot in black and white, it appears to be the documentary equivalent of Rubin’s stark late-career Johnny Cash recordings: a chance for Macca to look back on his legendary career for the umpteenth time, but with a veneer of sober respectability different from, say, his immensely fun Carpool Karaoke segment in Liverpool from a few years back. Check out the trailer below.

McCartney 3,2,1 premieres on Hulu on 7/16. (Outside the US, it’ll be on Disney+.)