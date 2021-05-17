Paul McCartney Announces Hulu Series With Rick Rubin

Today is the 50th anniversary of Paul McCartney’s cult favorite solo album Ram — happy birthday, Ram. Also today, Hulu announced that they’re releasing a six-part series focused on McCartney this summer. It’s called McCartney 3,2,1 and it takes the form of an in-depth conversation between McCartney and producer Rick Rubin. They’ll talk about the Beatles, Wings, and his work as a solo artist. Perhaps they’ll talk about Ram!

“Never before have fans had the opportunity to hear Paul McCartney share, in such expansive, celebratory detail, the experience of creating his life’s work — more than 50 years of culture-defining music,” Hulu/ABC president Craig Erwich said in a statement (via Variety). “To be an observer as Paul and Rick Rubin deconstruct how some of the biggest hits in music history came to be is truly enlightening. It is an honor that Paul chose to return to Hulu to share this one-of-a-kind series.”

Hulu was also the exclusive home for Ron Howard’s 2016 documentary The Beatles: Eight Days A Week. McCartney 3,2,1 will premiere on the streaming service on 7/16.