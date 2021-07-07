Wednesday – “One More Last One”

New Music July 7, 2021 2:30 PM By James Rettig

Recent Band To Watch honorees Wednesday are gearing up to release their new album, Twin Plagues, next month. We’ve heard the 5 Best Songs-worthy “Handsome Man” and “Cody’s Only” from it so far and today they’ve shared another single, “One More Last One.” It’s a gloomy zone-out on which the band’s lap steel player Xandy Chelmis takes over on lead vocals, peeking through the layers of feedback and knotted guitars. Check it out below.

TOUR DATES:
07/22 Asheville, NC @ American Vinyl Co. (w/ Manas)
08/03 Brooklyn, NY @ The Broadway (w/ the Glow & Margaret Sword)
08/04 Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall Of Williamsburg (w/ Beach Bunny & Earth Dad)
08/28 Asheville, NC @ The Grey Eagle (album release show w/ Chaos Control, Secret Shame & Charli Jasper)
09/03 Chicago, IL @ The Hideout (w/ Dan Wriggins & Advance Base)

Twin Plagues is out 8/13 via Orindal Records.

