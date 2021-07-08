Homeboy Sandman – “No Beef” (Feat. Aesop Rock)

Last year, the disarmingly filter-free Queens underground rapper Homeboy Sandman came out with Don’t Feed The Monster, an album produced entirely by Quelle Chris. Next month, Sandman will team up with another producer for another project. This time around, it’s an EP called Anjelitu, and the producer is Sandman’s frequent collaborator Aesop Rock, who’s coming off his own great 2020 album Spirit World Field Guide. We’ve already posted first single “Go Hard.” Today, Sandman has shared another new one called “No Beef,” and it’s not about what you’re thinking.

“No Beef” is a song with an agenda. Over a loping and psychedelic Aesop beat with a Slick Rick sample, Homeboy Sandman gets into all the reasons why it would be a better idea for you to go vegan. He raps about how a plant-based diet is better for the environment and how it’s also probably better for your own life: “Look at our teeth, look at our intestines/ If you have any doubt, if you have any questions/ We naturally have an herbivore’s anatomy/ I’m just telling the truth, don’t be mad at me.” Also: “This is not 12 BC/ There is B-12 in seaweed.”

On the new track Homeboy Sandman says:

I had psoriasis all over my body. It was driving me crazy. I asked the doctor, “Could it be something I’m eating?” She looked me dead in the eye, straight faced, “Food has nothing to do with it.” Thank God for the intuition to disregard her “treatment plan” intended to make me a lifetime customer of the medical industry. Year and a half after removing all meat and dairy from my diet, my skin is completely clear. I met a dude who told me he cured his diabetes eating plants. I talked to a guy just the other day who told me he cured his mother’s cancer. It’s all in The China Study; you should read that. I’m not saying everybody is the same. I’m just saying my doctor straight lied to me. Now that’s true, that’s why I never have no beef.

<a href="https://homeboysandman-mmg.bandcamp.com/album/anjelitu-2">Anjelitu by Homeboy Sandman</a>

The Angelitu EP is out 8/6 on Mello Music Group.