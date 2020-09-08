Homeboy Sandman – “Trauma” (Prod. Quelle Chris)

Mello Music Group labelmates Homeboy Sandman and Quelle Chris popped up on each others’ tracks recently. They toured together last year. And now, the Queens underground rap veteran and the Detroit-raised, Brooklyn-based rapper/producer have announced that they’re releasing a whole album together.

Don’t Feed The Monster was produced entirely by Quelle Chris, and he’s also the only other rapper featured on the project. “I was having a hard time and this record saved me,” Homeboy Sandman says in a statement. “Thank Quelle and thank God and shout to Gabor Maté.” According to a press release, the album was his way of working through his struggles, purging his monsters by dragging them into the light — without feeding them and giving them more power.

As its title suggests, first single and opening track, “Trauma” is a reflection on childhood trauma, sexual deviance, toxic masculinity, and the path towards growth, set to a dusty, meditative beat. “It turned out that the only way that I could ever heal/ Is start to work through all the trauma I had kept concealed,” Sandman concludes. “It hasn’t happened overnight/ I know that it might take a while/ May even take a life/ But one way or another I just gotta make it right/ Right?” Listen below.

Don’t Feed The Monster is out 10/16 via Mello Music Group. Pre-order it here.