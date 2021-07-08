David Grubbs & Ryley Walker – “The Madman From Massachusetts In An Empty Bar”

David Grubbs & Ryley Walker – “The Madman From Massachusetts In An Empty Bar”

New Music July 8, 2021 8:18 PM By James Rettig

The always-busy Ryley Walker is only a few months removed from his latest solo effort, Course In Fable, which we named our Album Of The Week back when it came out. And today he’s announced another new project, this one a collaborative full-length with the guitarist David Grubbs, who in the past year has worked with the likes of Bill Callahan and Bonnie ‘Prince’ Billy and Matmos. Grubbs and Walker’s album is called A Tap On The Shoulder and it’s out in September. Listen to a single from it, “The Madman From Massachusetts In An Empty Bar,” below.

TRACKLIST:
01 “A Tap On The Shoulder”
02 “Accepting Most Plans”
03 “Uglification”
04 “Leslie Steinberger”
05 “Pump Fake On The Death Rattle”
06 “Dorothy Kept”
07 “The Madman From Massachusetts In An Empty Bar”

A Tap On The Shoulder is out 9/3 via Husky Pants Records. Pre-order it here.

