Chvrches – “Good Girls”

Next month, Chvrches will follow up their 2018 album Love Is Dead with a new LP called Screen Violence. The Scottish trio recorded the new album remotely during the pandemic, with different members of the band working on different sides of the world — Lauren Mayberry and Martin Doherty in Los Angeles, Iain Cook in Glasgow. We’ve already posted the early singles “He Said She Said” and “How Not To Drown,” the latter of which is the band’s collaboration with the Cure’s Robert Smith. Today, Chvrches have shared another new single.

“Good Girls” works as a sort of statement of intent. Mayberry starts the track off like this: “Killing your idols is a chore/ And it’s such a fucking bore/ ‘Cause I don’t need them anymore.” It’s a song about the frustration of waiting a long time for the rest of the world to catch up to where you are, and about the exhaustion of having to explain yourself over and over.

Musically, “Good Girls” is the kind of bright big-room dance-pop that Chvrches have been making for a while now. Message or no message, it’s the kind of song that seems likely to show up in a commercial for an internet provider. You can hear it below.

Talking about the new song, Mayberry says:

The opening line (killing your idols is a chore) was something I wrote after listening to some friends arguing about the present day implications of loving certain problematic male artists — I was struck by the lengths that people would go to in order to excuse their heroes and how that was so juxtaposed to my own experiences in the world. Women have to constantly justify their right to exist and negotiate for their own space. We’re told that Bad Things don’t happen to Good Girls. That if you curate yourself to fit the ideal — keep yourself small and safe and acceptable — you will be alright, and it’s just not fucking true.

Screen Violence is out 8/27 via Glassnote Records. Pre-order it here.