Chvrches – “How Not To Drown” (Feat. Robert Smith)

New Music June 2, 2021 12:14 PM By Danielle Chelosky

Chvrches – “How Not To Drown” (Feat. Robert Smith)

New Music June 2, 2021 12:14 PM By Danielle Chelosky

After teasing a Robert Smith collaboration, Chvrches have released their single “How Not To Drown” with the Cure singer, and announced their fourth album Screen Violence, out this summer. The album marks a decade of the band, and it was conceived through video calls and audio sharing programs during the pandemic.

Here’s what frontwoman Lauren Mayberry says about the album:

I think for me it was helpful to go into the process with the idea that I could write something escapist almost. That felt freeing initially, to have concepts and stories to weave your own feelings and experiences through but in the end, all the lyrics were definitely still personal.

Listen to “How Not To Drown” below.

Screen Violence is out 8/27 via Glassnote Records. Pre-order it here.

Sebastian Mlynarski & Kevin J Thomson

Danielle Chelosky Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Phil Collins’ “A Groovy Kind Of Love”

    12 hours ago

    The Number Ones: UB40’s “Red Red Wine”

    2 days ago

    BTS And Their Fan Army Are Rendering The Pop Charts Useless

    9 hours ago

    Album Of The Week: Japanese Breakfast Jubilee

    1 day ago

    Roger Waters Shares Statement On Pink Floyd Credits Dispute With David Gilmour

    1 day ago

    more from New Music

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest