Chvrches – “How Not To Drown” (Feat. Robert Smith)

After teasing a Robert Smith collaboration, Chvrches have released their single “How Not To Drown” with the Cure singer, and announced their fourth album Screen Violence, out this summer. The album marks a decade of the band, and it was conceived through video calls and audio sharing programs during the pandemic.

Here’s what frontwoman Lauren Mayberry says about the album:

I think for me it was helpful to go into the process with the idea that I could write something escapist almost. That felt freeing initially, to have concepts and stories to weave your own feelings and experiences through but in the end, all the lyrics were definitely still personal.

Listen to “How Not To Drown” below.

Screen Violence is out 8/27 via Glassnote Records. Pre-order it here.