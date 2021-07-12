Dan Auerbach Making Directorial Debut With Documentary About Dr. John

The Black Keys’ Dan Auerbach will direct his first feature-length film, a documentary about Dr. John, the Louisiana-born musician who passed away two years ago at 77. Auerbach had collaborated with Dr. John in the past, producing his 2012 album Locked Down and teaming up with him for a 2015 project called The Arcs vs. The Inventors.

The still-untitled Dr. John documentary will be produced by the same company behind Questlove’s recently released Summer Of Soul.

“I’m thrilled to be partnering with RadicalMedia and Impact Artist Productions to try my hand at directing a documentary feature for the first time and I’m honored to have the subject be my friend Dr John,” Auerbach said in a statement, continuing: