Turnstile Announce New Album Glow On Via Billboard

Jimmy Fontaine

News July 12, 2021 11:50 AM By Tom Breihan

Baltimore hardcore bounce-monsters Turnstile, currently one of the best bands on the planet, recently surprise-released their giddy, all-over-the-place new EP Turnstile Love Connection, which came with a cinematic short-film music video directed by singer Brendan Yates. That EP is great, but it’s only eight minutes long. We needed more, and we’re getting it. Next month, Turnstile will follow up their monumental 2019 album Time And Space with a new LP called Glow On.

Turnstile announced their new album via billboard — not Billboard magazine, but via an actual billboard in Baltimore. Instagram noticed. The album is coming on August 27. Let’s go.

There’s not a whole lot of information on that billboard, so we don’t know anything about sonic directions or collaborators. But Turnstile have always been interested in playing around with different musical ideas while still remaining a fully hardcore band. Time And Space, for instance, had synthy beats and arena-rock choruses, and it also had contributions from people like Diplo and Sheer Mag’s Tina Halladay. Also, in the next few months, Turnstile are playing some big rock festivals, and they’re also playing headlining shows with carefully-chosen rosters of supporting acts — Show Me The Body, Never Ending Game, Gulch, Lil Ugly Mane, Narrow Head, Hey Cowboy!, Sexpill. See them live if you can. It’s really something.

