Last month, Turnstile released a new single, “MYSTERY,” their first proper track since 2018’s Time & Space. It landed on our list of the best songs of the week. Tonight, the hardcore band released a whole new EP called TURNSTILE LOVE CONNECTION, which features “MYSTERY” and three new tracks. The EP comes with an accompanying short film that was directed by vocalist Brendan Yates and had its debut at a handful of locations across the country over the past week. Watch and listen to TURNSTILE LOVE CONNECTION below.

TURNSTILE LOVE CONNECTION is out now via Roadrunner.