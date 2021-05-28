The 5 Best Songs Of The Week

01

“Brutal,” the invigorating opener to Olivia Rodrigo’s dynamic debut Sour — an album you may be tired of hearing about at this point — mostly meditates on the disillusionment that comes with being 18. Beginning with soft, cinematic violins, the song explodes into a sharp-edged rock track reminiscent of ’90s alternative and early 2000s pop-punk, sounds that have been making a massive comeback in mainstream music.



Still, “Brutal” stands out amongst the influx of current artists riffing off of that era. The lyrics are mostly what’s drawing people in: “And I’m so tired that I might/ Quit my job, start a new life/ And they’d all be so disappointed/ ‘Cause who am I, if not exploited?” It’s bold for a Disney star to admit this, let alone on a hit song — and it immediately imbues the listener with trust. The song is full of complaints, rants, confessions, and self-drags, and it ends on a ruthlessly honest note: “Got a broken ego, broken heart/ And God, I don’t even know where to start.”



It’s a very 18-year-old sentiment; to have some semblance of power at that age (like being one of the world’s biggest pop stars) contradicts strongly with the feelings that 18 brings. All of the heartbreak that circulates the record shows that even if Rodrigo is powerful in the industry, it’s because of vulnerable songs that put her weaknesses at the forefront. For a teenage celebrity, her music is endlessly relatable, in part because everyone at any age deserves some time to revel in their disappointment. When Rodrigo sings, “They say these are the golden years/ But I wish I could disappear,” it could just as easily apply to your 20s, your 30s, your 40s. “Brutal” is an anthem for anyone who just wants to yell about how much life sucks, because it really is brutal out here. —Danielle