Preview Halsey’s New NIN-Produced Music In The Trailer For Her Album’s Accompanying Film

Halsey’s new album If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power, produced by Nine Inch Nails’ Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, is coming out next month. The album will be accompanied by an hour-long film about “the lifelong social labyrinth of sexuality and birth” directed by Colin Tilley. Check out the trailer for that, which includes previews of her new music, below.

Halsey revealed the album’s cover artwork on Instagram last week, writing:

This album is a concept album about the joys and horrors of pregnancy and childbirth. It was very important to me that the cover art conveyed the sentiment of my journey over the past few months. The dichotomy of the Madonna and the Whore. The idea that me as a sexual being and my body as a vessel and gift to my child are two concepts that can co-exist peacefully and powerfully. My body has belonged to the world in many different ways the past few years, and this image is my means of reclaiming my autonomy and establishing my pride and strength as a life force for my human being. This cover image celebrates pregnant and postpartum bodies as something beautiful, to be admired. We have a long way to go with eradicating the social stigma around bodies & breastfeeding. I hope this can be a step in the right direction!

I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power is out 8/27 via Capitol Records. Pre-order it here.