Halsey’s New Album Is Produced By Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross
Over the last decade, Nine Inch Nails’ Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross have become a top-tier Hollywood scoring team. They managed to notch credits on their first #1 hit thanks to a sample on “Old Town Road.” They even reworked some NIN songs for an episode of Black Mirror that had Miley Cyrus portraying a fake pop star named Ashley O.
Now they’ve teamed up with an actual pop star. Per a billboard that just went up in Los Angeles — and social media posts from the official Halsey and Nine Inch Nails accounts — Reznor and Ross have produced Halsey’s fourth album, which is called IF I CAN’T HAVE LOVE, I WANT POWER. Halsey’s last album, Manic, came out at the beginning of 2020.
No details yet on when the album is coming out.