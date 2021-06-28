Halsey’s New Album Is Produced By Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross

Over the last decade, Nine Inch Nails’ Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross have become a top-tier Hollywood scoring team. They managed to notch credits on their first #1 hit thanks to a sample on “Old Town Road.” They even reworked some NIN songs for an episode of Black Mirror that had Miley Cyrus portraying a fake pop star named Ashley O.

Now they’ve teamed up with an actual pop star. Per a billboard that just went up in Los Angeles — and social media posts from the official Halsey and Nine Inch Nails accounts — Reznor and Ross have produced Halsey’s fourth album, which is called IF I CAN’T HAVE LOVE, I WANT POWER. Halsey’s last album, Manic, came out at the beginning of 2020.

No details yet on when the album is coming out.

If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power The FOURTH album by Halsey Produced by Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross pic.twitter.com/BbUx2htDkY — h (@halsey) June 28, 2021