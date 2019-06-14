Miley Cyrus Released Another Nine Inch Nails Pop Song From Her Black Mirror Episode, And Trent Reznor Approves

Have you guys watched the new Black Mirror episode where Miley Cyrus sings Nine Inch Nails yet? Trent Reznor has!

“Rachel, Jack And Ashley Too” stars Cyrus as pop star Ashley O, whose signature hit “On A Roll” is just Nine Inch Nails’ “Head Like A Holl” transformed into a cheery self-esteem anthem about achieving your goals and being “so stoked on ambition and verve.” Even though the song is clearly a joke, I liked it better than most of the real Miley Cyrus songs on her new EP. And it turns out maybe Reznor does too.

We already knew Reznor liked the episode, first because Black Mirror creator Charlie Brooker said so in interviews and then because NIN released a silly T-shirt with lyrics from “On A Roll.” More surprisingly, it turns out Reznor approves of the Ashley O material on a musical level as well. Earlier this week Netflix shared the official video for “On A Roll,” and today another one of the bizarro NIN pop songs has gone online: “Right Where I Belong,” based on With Teeth’s “Right Where It Belongs.”

Reznor tweeted a link to “Right Where I Belong” today, writing, “Feels like I’ve been here before…?” He also included a series of hashtags, including one that reads, “goddamnit this is actually pretty good and I don’t know who I am anymore.” Right there with you, Trent!

Reportedly a four-song Ashley O EP will be out at some point, so I guess two more of these tracks are coming. In the meantime, check out the two they’ve released so far along with their Nine Inch Nails counterparts below. Also, revisit our recent Reznor interview here.