Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road” Hits #1 On Billboard Hot 100

Lil Nas X has climbed from the #15 spot to #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart with his debut viral hit “Old Town Road.” The song was initially removed from the country charts, but Billboard said they may revisit that decision. Late last week, Billy Ray Cyrus vouched for the track’s country credibility by joining Lil Nas X on a remix (streams of that version will count toward next week’s tallies).

In a recent interview with Time, Atlanta native Lil Nas X (real name Montero Lamar Hill) credited the rise of “Old Town Road” to its popularity on the video sharing app Tik Tok. The song samples Nine Inch Nails’ “34 Ghost IV” from 2008’s Ghosts I–IV, giving Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross their first writing credits on a #1 song.

Lil Nas X recently signed with Columbia Records. His 20th birthday is tomorrow.

Meanwhile, Billie Eilish has the new #1 album on the Billboard 200 chart with When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?. The pop star also earns her first top 10 as “Bad Guy” hits #7.

