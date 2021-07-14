W.H. Lung – “Showstopper”

British group W.H. Lung (no relation to White Lung — they’re named after a Chinese supermarket in their native Manchester) are releasing their sophomore album Vanities in September. Dancey lead single “Pearl In The Palm,” which we named one of the 5 Best Songs Of The Week when it came out, got us plenty excited for the LP. And now they’re back with another track, the new wave banger “Showstopper.”

“‘Showstopper’ is about The Fear. It’s the day after the night before when you’ve let it all go or let yourself go large or let yourself get vulnerable, thinking ah no what happened last night? what did I say?” W.H. Lung say. “And yet the song does contain testimony of the beauty and transformation that can be found in a very good night out. softlizard’s verse is saying, alright stop thinking so much, get up and dance.”

Director Eve Louisa, who helmed the song’s music video, adds:

Shooting this video was a first for myself as a new director, but it could not have been a better experience. As soon as I heard the song “Showstopper”, the ideas were endless and working with the band was wonderful. The video demonstrates the captivating nature of the song. From the single-audience member’s entranced dancing too the hypnotising backdrop visuals. Pulling inspiration from the videos of Dee Lite and King Krule amongst others, we wanted to show a charismatic, eclectic, intriguing look at the band — a show stopping appearance.

Watch and listen below.

Vanities is out 9/3 via Melodic.