The 5 Best Songs Of The Week

For their forthcoming sophomore album Vanities, the British group W.H. Lung reportedly took influence from various life-altering and/or -defining experiences amidst Manchester nightlife. That means they were digging deeper into dance music than before. The album’s lead single, “Pearl In The Palm,” was positioned as a segue from old W.H. Lung to the new, so it remains to be seen quite how far they take their sound on Vanities‘ other tracks. But if “Pearl In The Palm” is any indication, it’s going to be a worthy destination.



“Pearl In The Palm” is a squiggly, propulsive, and infectious piece of synth-pop. Everything is impeccably structured, each new element perfectly deployed — the main synth rhythm propelling the band to background yelps and the little percussive guitar embellishments, the way Joe Evans backs his vocals down just a bit in the chorus against rising synth textures, and then that euphoric synth burble that emerges towards the song’s final stretch. As sweaty late nights in the club become a possibility again, it’s not hard to imagine people losing themselves to this song, the same way the members of W.H. Lung did to whatever they heard around Manchester in pre-pandemic times. —Ryan