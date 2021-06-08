Laura Stevenson – “State”

Laura Stevenson is going the self-titled route for her sixth full-length album, a move that somehow feels appropriate for the singer-songwriter, who is perpetually underrated and ahead of the curve, as we explored when she released her last album The Big Freeze in 2019. Stevenson wrote the album while she was pregnant with her first child. It was produced by John Angnello and features longtime collaborator Jeff Rosenstock.

Laura Stevenson is being introduced with “State,” a glowering track that alternates between hushed intimacy and furious bashing. “I’m in a state, but I stay polite,” Stevenson sings on it. “It keeps me alive/ It’s easier, right?”

“Someone I love was hurt and almost killed by another person and I was so absolutely consumed with this level of rage that I had never known before and it was really powerful and frightening but somehow freeing when I was willing to just let it wash over me,” Stevenson said of the track in a statement.

Listen below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “State”

02 “Don’t Think About Me”

03 “Moving Cars”

04 “Continental Divide”

05 “Wretch”

06 “Sky Blue, Bad News”

07 “Mary”

08 “Sandstorm”

09 “After Those Who Mean It”

10 “Children’s National Transfer”

Laura Stevenson is out 8/6 via Don Giovanni Records. Pre-order it here.