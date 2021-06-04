Jasiah – “Art Of War” (Feat. Denzel Curry & Rico Nasty)

The young Dayton rapper Jasiah veers around the musical map, but he’s really been excelling in the lane of screamy, intense, punk-adjacent mosh music. Last year, for example, Jasiah released the two-minute anthem “Break Shit,” and it smacks hard. Jasiah recently released his War EP, and today, he’s followed that one up with a new single called “Art Of War.” On the song, he’s teamed up with Denzel Curry and Rico Nasty, possibly the two greatest punk-adjacent screamers in the entire rap game.

“Art Of War” goes nicely with Denzel Curry’s recent single “Bad Luck,” which came out a couple of days ago and which war produced by Trash Talk bassist Spencer Pollard produced. “Art Of War” isn’t as directly linked with punk or hardcore, but it’s got that same kind of reckless fuck-you-up energy. Jasiah sounds like he really belongs next to Curry and Rico, and the song moves. Listen below.