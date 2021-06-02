Denzel Curry – “Bad Luck” (Feat. PLAYTHATBOIZAY)

Denzel Curry – “Bad Luck” (Feat. PLAYTHATBOIZAY)

Denzel Curry has a new song on the soundtrack for Dark Nights: Death Metal, a new DC Comics series. The soundtrack was put together by composer Tyler Bates. “Bad Luck” is a raucous, heavy-hitting, rock-inspired track. “I was in the studio one day with Zay (Playthatboizay) and Kwesi (Kwes Darko), and Zay had this idea to do a rock record. At first I wasn’t really with it, my fans been wanting me to try it for a while but I honestly don’t want to be looked at as ‘the rock guy’ or be put in a box for my art, you know?” Curry said in a statement, continuing:

I have this motto that I use in the studio, though, of ‘shoot first, ask questions later,’ so after a few convos we called up my homie Spencer from Trash Talk and made it happen. Some of you might love it and some might even hate it. For us, it was an experiment.

He appears on the soundtrack alongside contributions from Mastodon, Chelsea Wolfe, HEALTH, Soccer Mommy, IDLES, Show Me The Body, and more. Listen below.

Dark Nights: Death Metal Soundtrack is out 6/18 digitally and 7/16 physically.

