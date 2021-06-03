Pa Salieu – “Glidin’” (Feat. slowthai)

Pa Salieu – “Glidin’” (Feat. slowthai)

New Music June 3, 2021 6:24 PM By Danielle Chelosky

Earlier this year, up-and-coming British rapper Pa Salieu made his US TV debut with a theatrical performance on Fallon that featured a few pitbulls. That followed his breakout with “Frontline,” a song he released after surviving and recovering from a shotgun blast to the head.

Going on Fallon was part of the promotion for his November debut album Send Them To Coventry, which was a success and showed a promising future with lots of opportunities. One of those opportunities includes this new collaboration with slowthai, for the new single “Glidin’,” out today. Listen to the track below.

