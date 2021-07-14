King Woman – “Boghz”

New Music July 14, 2021 By James Rettig

King Woman – "Boghz"

King Woman are releasing their sophomore album, Celestial Blues, at the end of the month. We’ve already heard two stunning tracks from it, “Morning Star” and “Psychic Wound,” and today the Kris Esfandiari-led project is giving us one more, “Boghz,” a glowering and immersive thrall. “It’s a tragic story about one ancient soul split in two separate bodies. Only knowing a sick and twisted version of love, one half nearly destroys the other,” Esfandiari said. “It’s about being at the mercy of a sadistic person who you have an undeniable psychic bond with.” Listen below.

Celestial Blues is out 7/30 via Relapse Records.

