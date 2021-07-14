Black Midi’s UK Tour Dates Will Open With A Competitive Open Mic Night

The band broke the news today on Instagram: “Our tour support for the upcoming UK Tour is an open mic competition — the audience’s favourite entry on the night wins £100. Email bmopenmic@gmail.com with your audition tape and which show you’re auditioning for.” One of the slides offers further details: “Talents of all varieties are welcomed! The only parameters will be — your performance must not be over 3 minutes and musical instruments are not allowed (backing tracks are permissible). Stand up, magic tricks, story telling, singing, juggling, what ever you believe will entertain the crowd and guide you to ultimate glory is welcomed.”

Sounds like it won’t just be any old schmuck up there, but rather a curated selection of Black Midi’s most talented fans. Between this and the whole golden ticket program, they’re bringing their listeners into the picture in exciting ways. Check out the announcement and dates below.