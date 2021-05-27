GEORDIE GREEP: It was one of the first things I was obsessed with. Growing up, reading books was one of the first things I did loads. I got less into it when I was a teenager, but when I was a kid I loved it. Once you figured out you could read, it was like knowing a magic spell. You could see this stuff and know what it means — it’s pretty crazy. First it was Roald Dahl books and all that sort of thing. When I found Tintin, it was amazing. It’s just fantastic stories, really. He goes all across the globe. And it’s so fast-paced, that’s what I love about it now looking back. He’ll go from being lost in the middle of the ocean, saved by pirates, taken to a desert island, held prisoner in chains, a plane comes, he’s up in the air, then he’s dropped into the jungle — this is all in 10 pages. Stuff like that. He’s always going on these mad adventures. Now it’s quite dated, some of the attitudes are bad by today’s standards. But when you’re young, it gives you a basic sense of history and the different parts of the world.

In terms of this album, those press shots we’ve been doing — The Adventures Of Tintin was the direct inspiration for that style. Not only the drawing style, but doing comic panels that are as fast-paced as possible, to end up in different scenarios in a page.

Igor Stravinsky’s “Cantata” And Olivier Messiaen’s Saint François d’Assise Opera

GREEP: When I was young, my parents used to play Stravinsky’s music a lot. When I was 12 or 13, there was a music teacher I really, really liked at school. We got along really well and he showed me all these cool types of music. I thought, “This guy is a great man.” Then he left and he was replaced by quite an old, cranky teacher. Someone I didn’t respect very much. I thought, “This old guy, he’s not all that.” A lot of time with my original music teacher, I used to go up at lunchtime and chat music with him. That’s where I learned a lot. With this new teacher, I couldn’t. Slowly but surely I found he wasn’t so bad. He knew a thing or two. One day he says, “Let me put The Rite Of Spring on.” Because it was him that was playing it, I really wanted to hate it and think it was complete crap. It was shocking to hear, because it’s a crazy piece of music. I was like, “Yeah, you’re nuts.” But really, I was like, “This is really good.” There was something there compelling me to listen to it. As we were listening, he said, “I would give anything to be able to listen to this for the first time again.” I thought, “Whoa, that’s pretty mad.”

I forgot about it after that, but maybe a year later I found Rite Of Spring again, and I listened to it again and again and got really obsessed with it when I was a teenager. Then I got into all of Stravinsky’s music. One of the most recent, a few years ago, was this piece, the “Cantata.” One of the amazing things in music is when you’re listening to it and it feels like it could be the beginning, it could be the end, it could go on forever. It’s got this cyclical, eternal, perpetual quality. While not relying on a simple pattern or repeating riff to make it that way — I always find that quite lazy, when it’s repetition to give a cyclical nature. The vocal melody is fantastic.

Also this Messiaen piece, this opera, it’s one of the newest things by Messiaen I’ve gotten into. It’s a crazy four-hour opera. It’s all in French, so I can’t really follow the story, and what story is there is esoteric, I think. It’s more a case of just listening to it. It’s very advanced musically. Some of Messiaen’s music is quite accessible, but this is not really. It’s very hypnotic and addictive once you get into it.

I was listening to these pieces quite a lot, and that basically formed the inspiration for the last track on the album, “Ascending Forth.” Most of the melodic stuff in that song is based on these two pieces of music. Not directly, but as I was going through the chords, I was trying to emulate the hypnotic, circular but also romantic, alluring feeling you get from these two pieces.

It was being more ambitious. Not thinking, “That’s intellectual music, we can’t think to use that as an inspiration or aspire to remotely be on that level.” At a certain point, it’s a life’s-too-short kind of thing. If that’s truly the music you’re passionate about, why not try and learn from it or try to incorporate it into your own music? Why think it’s too pretentious? Who cares. If you fail, you fail. But if you win… you win.

Vladimir Nabokov’s Pale Fire