Black Midi – “Jingle Bell Rock” & “What Christmas Means To Me”

In a note on Bandcamp, the band writes, “We recorded a couple of covers of our favourite Christmas tunes at our rehearsal room and then added some bells an whistles at home. Usually we would do some fun one off covers shows at the Windmill around this time of year so hopefully this goes some way to fill the gap.” The songs are available to download for a price of your choosing, and any donations will be redirected to the venue. Hear both tracks below.

<a href="https://windmillbrixton.bandcamp.com/album/bm-xmas-covers">bm xmas covers by black midi</a>

Black Midi also recently covered Bruce Springsteen’s “Born To Run” with Black Country, New Road. We are heavily anticipating new albums from both bands next year.