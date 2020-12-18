Black Midi – “Jingle Bell Rock” & “What Christmas Means To Me”
Black Midi, the gnarled and volatile English rock experimentalists, are not the first act you’d expect to deliver straightforward covers of Christmas songs. But the Band To Watch has done just that in support of one of their favorite London venues, Windmill Brixton. The group’s chosen tunes: Bobby Helms’ 1957 classic “Jingle Bell Rock” (currently back in the top 10, as per usual in the holiday season) and the Motown standard “What Christmas Means To Me,” perhaps most famously sung by Stevie Wonder.
In a note on Bandcamp, the band writes, “We recorded a couple of covers of our favourite Christmas tunes at our rehearsal room and then added some bells an whistles at home. Usually we would do some fun one off covers shows at the Windmill around this time of year so hopefully this goes some way to fill the gap.” The songs are available to download for a price of your choosing, and any donations will be redirected to the venue. Hear both tracks below.
Black Midi also recently covered Bruce Springsteen’s “Born To Run” with Black Country, New Road. We are heavily anticipating new albums from both bands next year.
