Mariah Carey’s “All I Want For Christmas Is You” Is Back At #1

Mariah Carey’s “All I Want For Christmas” has hit #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 yet again this year, after topping the chart for the first time last year, 25 years after the song was originally released.

Billboard notes that Carey’s song has now notched four weeks total in the #1 spot — it stayed at the top of the charts for two additional weeks last holiday season — which ties it with “The Chipmunk Song” for the longest-leading holiday hit. “All I Want For Christmas” drew 31.4 million US streams and 7,000 downloads last week, plus 27.1 million radio airplay impressions.

Carey isn’t the only benefactor of Billboard‘s yuletide bent thanks to the rising prevalence of streaming. Brenda Lee’s “Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree” landed at #3, Bobby Helms’ “Jingle Bell Rock” is at #5, Andy Williams’ “It’s The Most Wonderful Time Of The Year” is at #6, and Jose Feliciano’s “Feliz Navidad” — which is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year — made it into the Top 10 for the first time at #10.

Carey’s new remix of “Oh Santa,” which debuted last week with Ariana Grande and Jennifer Hudson in tow, debuted at #76 on the Hot 100.