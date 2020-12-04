Mariah Carey – “Oh Santa!” (Feat. Ariana Grande & Jennifer Hudson)

You might know Mariah Carey from a little holiday song called “All I Want For Christmas Is You,” but she has many, many more Christmas tunes where that came from — a couple albums worth! — and this season she’s celebrating her holiday spirit with an Apple TV+ event called Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special, which drops on the streaming service today.

The special includes a new version of her 2010 single “Oh Santa!” that features Carey singing alongside the all-star team-up of Ariana Grande and Jennifer Hudson. The trio’s fresh take on the track is available now and you can check it out below.

https://twitter.com/ArianaGrande/status/1334365535820255234

The soundtrack for Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special also features guest spots from Jermaine Dupri and Snoop Dogg, and the special has appearances from Tiffany Haddish, Billy Eichner, Misty Copeland, and Mykal-Michelle Harris.