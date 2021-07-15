Pip Blom – “It Should Have Been Fun”

A month ago, Dutch group Pip Blom announced Welcome Break, the follow-up album to 2019’s Boat. They also released the lead single, “Keep It Together,” and now they’re back with a brooding indie rock ballad “It Should Have Been Fun.” The vocalist, whose name is actually Pip Blom, has an endearing, evocative voice as she tries downplay a relationship gone awry: “It’s not the end of the world/ It’s not the end of the world.”

Read what she said about the track:

When writing the tracks for the record I wanted there to be a song that didn’t have the structure of verse, chorus, verse, chorus, bridge, chorus 2x. It’s a common structure of course and I figured it could be cool to switch it up a bit. When the track starts it feels like it’s going to be a very sensitive, calm song. The verses capture the feeling of sadness, disappointment in yourself and someone else. But when the chorus starts the energy switches. It’s more angry, being fed up, wanting to change something, like there’s a tipping point. I really like how the track has these different parts that flow into each other. I can’t wait to play this track live and really give it our all when the final chorus hits.

Listen to “It Should Have Been Fun” below.

Welcome Break is out 10/8 via Heavenly Recordings.