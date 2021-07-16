In February of 2020, Pop Smoke, the rising Brooklyn drill star, was murdered at the age of 20. At the time of his death, Pop was well on his way to stardom. That stardom arrived posthumously, but it still arrived. When he died, Pop was working on his major label debut album. A few months after his death, Pop’s estate released that album under the title Shoot For The Stars, Aim For The Moon. That album has since gone double platinum, and four of its singles made the top 20. Last month, we learned that a second posthumous Pop Smoke album was on the way. Today, it’s arrived.

The new Pop Smoke album is called Faith, and it’s even more of a star-studded affair than Shoot For The Stars, Aim For The Moon. No advance singles were released, so the whole world is hearing it now for the first time. It’s a long album, with 20 tracks, and many of those guests feature superstar guests who never released songs with Pop Smoke during his lifetime.

Faith features guest appearances from artists like Kanye West, Dua Lipa, Pusha T, Pharrell, Kid Cudi, Rick Ross, 21 Savage, 42 Dugg, Future, Swae Lee, and Kodak Black. It’s also got a few artists who really did work with Pop, including Lil Tjay, Quavo, and Rah Swish. Stream it below.

Faith is out now on Victor Victor/Republic.