A Second Posthumous Pop Smoke Album Is Coming This Summer

Pop Smoke’s debut album Shoot For The Stars, Aim For The Moon was released in July 2020, just months after the ascendant rap star was shot and killed in Los Angeles at the way-too-young age of 20. Since then, we’ve seen Pop Smoke make his posthumous acting debut in Eddie Huang’s Boogie and heard a few more songs. And now, Victor Victor Worldwide/Republic Records have announced that there’s going to be a second posthumous Pop Smoke album out 7/16. The 17-track project doesn’t have a title yet, but it does have a trailer; you can watch that below and pre-order the LP here.

