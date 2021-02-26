Pop Smoke – “AP”

The late Brooklyn rap star Pop Smoke is making his posthumous acting debut in Boogie, the upcoming directorial debut from celebrity chef Eddie Huang. It’s a coming-of-age movie starring Taylor Takahashi as Chinese-American high school basketball prodigy Alfred “Boogie” Chin, and Pop Smoke plays his on-court rival Monk.

In addition to appearing in the film itself, Pop Smoke also has a song on the soundtrack. “AP,” the first new Pop Smoke song since last summer’s deluxe edition of his posthumous debut album Shoot For The Stars Aim For The Moon featuring 15 previously unreleased tracks, is out now. Listen to it below.

Boogie his theaters 3/5.

